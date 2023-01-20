Tehran Not Recognizing Crimea, New Regions as Part of Russia - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Iran does not recognize Crimea and four regions that voted in a referendum to join Russia as part of the country despite "excellent relations" with Moscow, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for additional sanctions against Iran over human rights violations committed during mass protests in the country, as well as Tehran's alleged support for Russia in its military operation in Ukraine, in particular, weapons supplies.

Amirabdollahian stressed that Tehran was against any double standards and opposed the war in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Palestine and Afghanistan, same as it did with Ukraine.

"On the other hand, we recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries within the framework of international law and for this reason, despite excellent relations between Tehran and Moscow, we have not recognized the separation of Crimea from Ukraine.

We have not recognized the separation of Luhansk and Donetsk from Ukraine because we insist on our consistent principle in foreign policy. When we say war is not the solution in Ukraine, we mean it and we believe it as a fundamental policy and we rely on that," the minister said in an interview with Turkish tv channel TRT World.

Crimea became part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014, in which nearly 96% of Crimeans voted for accession to Russia. Ukraine still considers the peninsula to be its own territory that was illegally occupied by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the decision made by the Crimean people was in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter.

Referendums on the accession to Russia of Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions were held on September 23-27, 2022. Most voters supported joining Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed relevant treaties with the territories' heads on September 30.