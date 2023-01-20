UrduPoint.com

Tehran Not Recognizing Crimea, New Regions As Part Of Russia - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Tehran Not Recognizing Crimea, New Regions as Part of Russia - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Iran does not recognize Crimea and four regions that voted in a referendum to join Russia as part of the country despite "excellent relations" with Moscow, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for additional sanctions against Iran over human rights violations committed during mass protests in the country, as well as Tehran's alleged support for Russia in its military operation in Ukraine, in particular, weapons supplies.

Amirabdollahian stressed that Tehran was against any double standards and opposed the war in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Palestine and Afghanistan, same as it did with Ukraine.

"On the other hand, we recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries within the framework of international law and for this reason, despite excellent relations between Tehran and Moscow, we have not recognized the separation of Crimea from Ukraine.

We have not recognized the separation of Luhansk and Donetsk from Ukraine because we insist on our consistent principle in foreign policy. When we say war is not the solution in Ukraine, we mean it and we believe it as a fundamental policy and we rely on that," the minister said in an interview with Turkish tv channel TRT World.

Crimea became part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014, in which nearly 96% of Crimeans voted for accession to Russia. Ukraine still considers the peninsula to be its own territory that was illegally occupied by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the decision made by the Crimean people was in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter.

Referendums on the accession to Russia of Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions were held on September 23-27, 2022. Most voters supported joining Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed relevant treaties with the territories' heads on September 30.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution World United Nations Syria Palestine Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Parliament Yemen Iraq Tehran Vladimir Putin Same Kherson Luhansk Donetsk March September TV From

Recent Stories

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

6 minutes ago
 Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Un ..

Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Under

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to ..

Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to boost education&#039;s climate ..

36 minutes ago
 Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dha ..

Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

36 minutes ago
 US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible fo ..

US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible for Operations in Region - State ..

1 hour ago
 NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attac ..

NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attack on police check-post

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.