Tehran Observed International Obligations Regarding 2020 Ukrainian Jet Crash - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

Iran has complied with all its obligations after its military mistakenly struck a Ukrainian plane, causing its crash, state media reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand, on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Iran has complied with all its obligations after its military mistakenly struck a Ukrainian plane, causing its crash, state media reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand, on Wednesday.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was struck down by an Iranian missile shortly after it took off from Tehran on January 8, 2020. It carried 176 passengers and crew from Ukraine, Iran, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, and Afghanistan, all of whom died. The crash happened days after the United States launched a drone attack near Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander, prompting a response from Iran and putting it on the defensive. Tehran said later that its military had mistaken the airliner for a hostile target.

According to Baharvand, cited by the IRNA news agency, Tehran agreed for the third round of negotiations on the air disaster to discuss compensations for the victims, but seven months after the second round of talks, held in October 2020, Kiev failed to announce a date for the meetings.

Despite this, Tehran went on with the implementation of its international obligations, Baharvand said.

The Iranian Armed Forces Judicial Organization completed investigations into the downing of the Ukrainian passenger jet PS752 in February 2021. Tehran said it was committed to compensation and justice for victims. However, the report determining the air disaster as a human error was rejected by Kiev and Ottawa, which called it biased and said they would consider bringing Tehran into the International Court of Justice over the tragedy.