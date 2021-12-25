Tehran Paid Russia in Full for Building 1st Block of NPP - Nuclear Agency Chief

Tehran has paid Russia in full for the construction of the first block of the Bushehr power plant and has no outstanding debts to Moscow, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Tehran has paid Russia in full for the construction of the first block of the Bushehr power plant and has no outstanding debts to Moscow, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"No. Not anymore. Iran paid off all its debts to the Russian Federation," Eslami said in response to the question of financial issues between the two countries concerning the NPP project.

In August, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said that Moscow and Tehran had not settled the issue of Iranian debt for the Bushehr nuclear power plant due to US sanctions which froze Tehran's funds in Japanese and South Korean banks.

Despite this, the NPP continued to operate normally.

The construction of power units at the Bushehr NPP is the largest joint Russian-Iranian project. The first block of the nuclear power plant, completed in cooperation with Russia, was connected to Iran's national power grid in September 2011. The construction of the second block is underway, while a contract for the construction of the third power unit was recently signed.