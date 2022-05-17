UrduPoint.com

Tehran Plans To Resume Mediation Efforts Between Russia, Ukraine- Iranian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 11:20 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The Iranian authorities intend to resume their efforts to act as a mediator between between Moscow and Kiev and resolve the conflict, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told Sputnik.

"We will be able to contribute (to the resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia) as much as we are able and as far as both sides are ready. Iran ... will launch a new round of its efforts (to resolve the conflict)," Khatibzadeh said, adding that both sides take Iran's mediation seriously.

