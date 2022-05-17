Tehran Plans to Resume Mediation Efforts Between Russia, Ukraine- Iranian Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The Iranian authorities intend to resume their efforts to act as a mediator between between Moscow and Kiev and resolve the conflict, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told Sputnik.

"We will be able to contribute (to the resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia) as much as we are able and as far as both sides are ready. Iran ... will launch a new round of its efforts (to resolve the conflict)," Khatibzadeh said, adding that both sides take Iran's mediation seriously.