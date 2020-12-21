UrduPoint.com
Tehran Pledges To Release Report On Ukrainian Plane Crash Probe Before 1-Year Anniversary

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Tehran has pledged to publish a report on the investigation into the deadly crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 near Tehran in early 2020 before one-year anniversary of the incident, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

On January 8, the Ukrainian Boeing crashed soon after departing from the Iranian capital, with all 176 people aboard killed. Three days later, Iran admitted that the jet had been mistakenly shot down by its armed forces that mistook it for a hostile cruise missile. Last week, Francois-Philippe Champagne, the foreign minister of Canada whose citizens were among those on board the jet, expressed doubts that a human error was behind the downing.

"Today or tomorrow ” before the anniversary of the disaster ” a technical report will be published and presented to the Ukrainian side and those who need to know about this report," Khatibzadeh said at a briefing.

Commenting on the Canadian minister's remark, the Iranian diplomat called it inappropriate interference and politicization of the investigation, urging the Canadian authorities to take responsibility for their actions.

"We are making every effort to ensure that work in this direction is advancing transparently, but the issue is not easy, very complicated. Various departments are involved in this case," Khatibzadeh added.

Earlier in December, the Iranian military promised to prosecute those responsible for the crash before the one-year anniversary. The Iranian authorities have also signaled readiness to pay all necessary compensations to the families of victims, including nationals of Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

