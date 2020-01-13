Tehran police deny firing at protesters

Police in the Iranian capital did not fire on protesters and officers have been under orders to show restraint, Tehran's police chief said in a statement carried by the state broadcaster's website.Videos posted on social media late on Sunday recorded gunshots fired in the vicinity of protests

TEHRAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Police in the Iranian capital did not fire on protesters and officers have been under orders to show restraint, Tehran's police chief said in a statement carried by the state broadcaster's website.Videos posted on social media late on Sunday recorded gunshots fired in the vicinity of protests.

The footage could not be independently verified."At protests, police absolutely did not shoot because the capital's police officers have been given orders to show restraint," Hossein Rahimi, head of the Tehran police, said.

Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, piling pressure on the leadership after the military admitted it had mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian airliner."They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here," a group of protesters outside a university in Tehran chanted, according to video clips posted on Twitter.Posts showed other demonstrators outside a second university and a group of protesters marching to Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) Square.

The videos also showed protests in other cities.