Tehran Prepared For Talks With Kiev Over Compensation For Ukrainian Plane Crash - Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Tehran is ready to begin talks with Kiev over a compensation package for the families of those who were killed after a Ukrainian International Airlines passenger aircraft was downed in Iran in January, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to a statement published by the ministry, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand held talks with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Tehran Serhii Burdyliak and both parties discussed the incident.

"In the gathering, the Iranian deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that he is prepared to hold talks with the Ukrainian officials at any time and any place to be determined by Ukrainians at the earliest possible moment in order to immediately resolve the issues about the black boxes of the plane, paying families of the victims compensation, and the other issues relating to the tragic incident," the foreign ministry's statement read.

A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet crashed near Tehran shortly after takeoff on January 8, killing all 176 people on board. Iran later said that it had unintentionally downed the aircraft having confused it with a hostile cruise missile amid fears of US strikes.

The families of Iranian victims of the crash have already filed lawsuits over the incident and officials in Kiev have complained that Tehran has so far been unwilling to hand over the aircraft's black boxes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Iran to pay suitable compensation to the victims' families.