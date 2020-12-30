UrduPoint.com
Tehran Prepares Draft Of Final Report On Ukrainian Plane Crash - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said on Wednesday that the country had prepared a draft version of a final report on the January 8 crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 near Tehran and sent it to all countries that are participating in the related investigation, the IRNA broadcaster reported.

Earlier this month, Ukraine accused Iran's authorities of delaying the handover of the report with findings of a technical investigation into the crash. Tehran then claimed that a technical report had been sent to Ukraine back on December 21, but Kiev still insists that findings have not yet arrived.

According to the CAO, the report's draft had been sent to all countries that participated in the plane crash investigation, including the United States, Ukraine and France.

Moreover, experts from the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and Sweden attended an online meeting on the plane crash that was held on December 21, the IRNA reported, citing the CAO.

The Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 crashed almost immediately after takeoff from Tehran on January 8. All 176 people aboard were killed, including nationals of Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Three days later, Iran admitted that the jet had been mistakenly shot down by its armed forces, who confused it for a hostile cruise missile. The crash took place amid an escalating confrontation between Tehran and Washington following the assassination of prominent Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani by US troops.

