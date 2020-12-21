MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Iran is raising suspicions over the timing of the statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in which he held alleged Iran-backed militias responsible for the recent rocket attack against Baghdad's Green Zone, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday.

On Sunday, rockets were reported to have been fired at Baghdad's Green Zone, which hosts diplomatic missions and government buildings. The US Embassy in Baghdad confirmed minor damage done to the compound, but no injuries or casualties. Shortly after, Pompeo condemned "the latest attack by Iran-backed militias on the International Zone in Baghdad."

"Attacking diplomatic and residential premises is not acceptable, but the type of attack and its timing and the statement issued by the US Secretary of State show that the timing is very suspicious and they had already prepared a statement to publish," Khatibzadeh said during a weekly press conference, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

This is not the first time the Green Zone, and the US embassy, in particular, have been targeted. In September, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the US President Donald Trump administration, that Washington had warned Iraq it would close the embassy if attacks persist.

Rockets are also being frequently fired at Baghdad's international airport, which has an adjacent military airfield, as well as foreign military bases across Iraq. Such assaults rarely result in casualties or significant material damage.