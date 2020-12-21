UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Questions Timing Of US State Secretary's Response To Baghdad Green Zone Attack

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Tehran Questions Timing of US State Secretary's Response to Baghdad Green Zone Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Iran is raising suspicions over the timing of the statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in which he held alleged Iran-backed militias responsible for the recent rocket attack against Baghdad's Green Zone, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday.

On Sunday, rockets were reported to have been fired at Baghdad's Green Zone, which hosts diplomatic missions and government buildings. The US Embassy in Baghdad confirmed minor damage done to the compound, but no injuries or casualties. Shortly after, Pompeo condemned "the latest attack by Iran-backed militias on the International Zone in Baghdad."

"Attacking diplomatic and residential premises is not acceptable, but the type of attack and its timing and the statement issued by the US Secretary of State show that the timing is very suspicious and they had already prepared a statement to publish," Khatibzadeh said during a weekly press conference, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

This is not the first time the Green Zone, and the US embassy, in particular, have been targeted. In September, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the US President Donald Trump administration, that Washington had warned Iraq it would close the embassy if attacks persist.

Rockets are also being frequently fired at Baghdad's international airport, which has an adjacent military airfield, as well as foreign military bases across Iraq. Such assaults rarely result in casualties or significant material damage.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Washington Iraq Trump Baghdad September Sunday Government Airport Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

28 seconds ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

35 seconds ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

16 minutes ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

19 minutes ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

22 minutes ago

Elections for the next two years of Arts Council o ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.