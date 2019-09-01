UrduPoint.com
Tehran Ready For 3rd Round Of JCPOA Disengagement, Says New Steps Harsher Than Ever

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:50 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Tehran has prepared steps to proceed with the third phase of scrapping the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and pledges that this time the measures will be harsher that the previous two rounds.

"The third step [on discontinuing our JCPOA obligations] is developed and ready. It will be harsher than the first and second steps," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told the IRIB broadcaster.

Tehran scraps part of JCPOA obligations every 60 days citing the failure of remaining JCPOA signatories to ensure its interests after the United States left the deal. The next deadline is on Thursday.

