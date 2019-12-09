UrduPoint.com
Tehran Ready For Further All-For-All Prisoner Swaps With US - Government

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:59 PM

Iran is ready to exchange more prisoners with the United States following a successful swap last week, with the goal of eventually exchanging all prisoners in the opposite country, a government spokesman said Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Iran is ready to exchange more prisoners with the United States following a successful swap last week, with the goal of eventually exchanging all prisoners in the opposite country, a government spokesman said Monday.

"Our principle is [to exchange] all for all. We insist on it, as before," Ali Rabiei said at a briefing.

According to the official, Iran released Chinese-American Princeton scholar Xiyue Wang on humanitarian grounds, adding that a message to Iran from an unnamed former US official played also played a role in the exchange.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Saturday that Iran and the United States were conducting an exchange of US-held Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani and Xiyue Wang detained in Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that the Chinese-born US citizen, who had been detained in Iran on spying charges for three years, was released by Tehran.

The United States did not make any concessions to the Iranian authorities to make them release Xiyue Wang, a senior official with the US presidential administration told reporters on Saturday.

