UrduPoint.com

Tehran Ready To Arrange New Visit Of IAEA Chief Grossi - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:05 PM

Tehran Ready to Arrange New Visit of IAEA Chief Grossi - Foreign Minister

Iran is ready to arrange a new visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency chief, Rafael Grossi, and his meetings with Iranian energy officials, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Iran is ready to arrange a new visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency chief, Rafael Grossi, and his meetings with Iranian energy officials, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.

"Any time Grossi wishes to come to us to track some technical issues and make appropriate decisions, we will certainly welcome his decision to visit Iran," Amirabdollahian said at a press conference following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We will arrange the visit and a meeting with his colleague in Iran," the foreign minister added.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Visit

Recent Stories

RDA seals two illegal site offices in Saddar Baron ..

RDA seals two illegal site offices in Saddar Baroni area

8 seconds ago
 Some US Hospitals Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination for ..

Some US Hospitals Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination for Transplant Patients - Reports

9 seconds ago
 EU Council authorizes start of Gibraltar treaty ta ..

EU Council authorizes start of Gibraltar treaty talks with UK

12 seconds ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

14 seconds ago
 Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Gene ..

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Geneva in October - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Russia, Iran Call on Afghanistan for Uncompromisin ..

Russia, Iran Call on Afghanistan for Uncompromising Fight Against Terrorism - La ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.