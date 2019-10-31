UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Ready To Develop Constructive Cooperation With IAEA Under Agency's New Chief Grossi

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:26 PM

Tehran Ready to Develop Constructive Cooperation With IAEA Under Agency's New Chief Grossi

Tehran is ready to develop a constructive cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under its new Director-General Rafael Grossi and hopes for professionalism and neutrality of this organization, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Tehran is ready to develop a constructive cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under its new Director-General Rafael Grossi and hopes for professionalism and neutrality of this organization, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said,

Earlier this week, the IAEA board of Governors appoint Rafael Grossi, Argentina's permanent representative to International Organizations in Vienna, to the position of the agency's director-general.

"Iran is ready to maintain and expand interaction and constructive, benevolent and mutually respectful cooperation with the agency on the basis of the professional accuracy and impartiality of this organization," Mousavi said congratulating Grossi with the appointment.

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that Grossi will assume his duties after the IAEA General Conference grants its approval at a special session on December 2.

The IAEA chief is appointed for four years. Grossi has become the sixth head of the IAEA since the agency was founded in 1957.

Related Topics

Iran Vienna Tehran Argentina December

Recent Stories

Horrible scene of burning Tezgham train

5 minutes ago

N. Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward Sea ..

49 seconds ago

Bank of Japan holds rates but hints at future cuts ..

3 minutes ago

Hit by scandal, boxing trials new judging system f ..

50 seconds ago

Nintendo first-half net profit down, but Switch bo ..

52 seconds ago

Nigeria allows 2 aid groups to resume work in vola ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.