TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Tehran is ready to develop a constructive cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under its new Director-General Rafael Grossi and hopes for professionalism and neutrality of this organization, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said,

Earlier this week, the IAEA board of Governors appoint Rafael Grossi, Argentina's permanent representative to International Organizations in Vienna, to the position of the agency's director-general.

"Iran is ready to maintain and expand interaction and constructive, benevolent and mutually respectful cooperation with the agency on the basis of the professional accuracy and impartiality of this organization," Mousavi said congratulating Grossi with the appointment.

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that Grossi will assume his duties after the IAEA General Conference grants its approval at a special session on December 2.

The IAEA chief is appointed for four years. Grossi has become the sixth head of the IAEA since the agency was founded in 1957.