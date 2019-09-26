UrduPoint.com
Tehran Ready To Exchange Detainees With Washington, Ball Is In American Court - Rouhani

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

Tehran Ready to Exchange Detainees With Washington, Ball is in American Court - Rouhani

Iran is open for prisoner exchange with the United States, it is up to Washington to move ahead with this issue, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Iran is open for prisoner exchange with the United States, it is up to Washington to move ahead with this issue, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday.

"With Mr. Trump's administration we started this type of discussion a couple of different times to speak about the prisoners .

.. We have always been ready to do this. We will always be ready, but the ball today stands in America's court," Rouhani said at a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

