Tehran Ready to Help Baghdad Meet Needs of Armed Forces - Defense Minister

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Iranian Defense Minister Amir Khatami said on Saturday that Tehran is ready to help Baghdad in strengthening the Iraqi armed forces by enhancing its arsenal.

"The Iranian Defense Ministry has great potential and rich infrastructure, which were the result of the oppression of US sanctions after the victory of the Islamic revolution, and is ready to strengthen Iraq's defense capabilities by meeting the needs of the Iraqi armed forces," the minister said at a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart.

Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Anad Saadoun arrived in Tehran on Saturday to enhance defense ties between the two countries, as well as to familiarize the Iraqi military with the scientific and technological achievements of Iran, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Tehran's announcement of its readiness to provide Iraq with the necessary defense issues came a month after the international arms embargo against Iran expired on October 18, giving Iran the right to both purchase and sell weapons.