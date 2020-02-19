UrduPoint.com
Tehran Ready To Offer Good Offices To Syria, Turkey Amid Tensions In Idlib - Zarif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 09:59 PM

Tehran is ready to mediate the disagreements Damascus and Ankara have over the situation in Syria's Idlib, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the Tasnim news agency on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Tehran is ready to mediate the disagreements Damascus and Ankara have over the situation in Syria's Idlib, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.

Since early February, Syrian forces have retaken control of several strategic settlements and highways in the Idlib de-escalation zone, triggering a backlash from Turkey, which shares a border with the province. Turkey has accused its neighbor of violating the ceasefire and attacking its observations posts in the region. Russia has already attempted to ease tension by holding talks with Turkey in Moscow, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier on Wednesday that Ankara was dissatisfied with their results and was ready to start a military operation in Idlib

"If they [Syria and Turkey] need to use our good offices, this problem (in Idlib) will be resolved with less harms," Zarif said.

The diplomat added that Iran was willing to hold talks with "our Syrian and Turkish brothers" at various levels, but that previous agreements on Idlib must be implemented and the fight against terrorism must continue.

Zarif also defended the Syrian government's right to "ensure the security of its citizens."

Damascus insists that the ceasefire, which is observed in all de-escalation zones by default, does not apply to fight against terrorists, most of whom are concentrated in Idlib.

