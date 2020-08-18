TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Tehran is ready to study Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to have an online summit on Iran, a representative of the Iranian government, Ali Rabii, told Sputnik.

Putin has proposed an online conference of leaders of the UNSC states, Germany, and Iran to discuss the Persian Gulf and the situation in the region. The United States has rejected the idea and argued that the UN Security Council was the best place to discuss the arms embargo against Tehran. China and France have backed the proposal.

"As soon as all sides receive official requests for the summit, we will thoroughly study [the initiative] and then announce our decision," the official said.

At the same time, Tehran believes that any such meeting risks being ineffective "in absence of sincerity on part of the US government," the official said.

"The US president is unlikely to participate in the summit because he is certain he will find himself isolated again," the government representative said.