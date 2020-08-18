UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Ready To Study Putin's Proposal On JCPOA Summit - Government Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Tehran Ready to Study Putin's Proposal on JCPOA Summit - Government Spokesman

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Tehran is ready to study Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to have an online summit on Iran, a representative of the Iranian government, Ali Rabii, told Sputnik.

Putin has proposed an online conference of leaders of the UNSC states, Germany, and Iran to discuss the Persian Gulf and the situation in the region. The United States has rejected the idea and argued that the UN Security Council was the best place to discuss the arms embargo against Tehran. China and France have backed the proposal.

"As soon as all sides receive official requests for the summit, we will thoroughly study [the initiative] and then announce our decision," the official said.

At the same time, Tehran believes that any such meeting risks being ineffective "in absence of sincerity on part of the US government," the official said.

"The US president is unlikely to participate in the summit because he is certain he will find himself isolated again," the government representative said.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Russia China France Germany Tehran Vladimir Putin Same United States All Government Best

Recent Stories

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

41 minutes ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

55 minutes ago

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

2 hours ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.