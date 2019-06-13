UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Refutes Arab Countries' Accusations Of Supplying Missiles To Yemen's Houthis

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 03:54 PM

Tehran Refutes Arab Countries' Accusations of Supplying Missiles to Yemen's Houthis

Iran rejects the Arab League's accusations that Tehran was supplying the Yemeni Houthi movement with ballistic missiles as "false," Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant for special political affairs to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Iran rejects the Arab League's accusations that Tehran was supplying the Yemeni Houthi movement with ballistic missiles as "false," Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant for special political affairs to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik.

At a May summit in Mecca, the Arab League issued a communique condemning the "continued firing of Iranian-made ballistic missiles" on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis and urging the international community to take a strong stand against Tehran and what it considered Iran's "destabilizing activities in the region."�

"These accusations are false. We have always said that there has been no support [for Houthis] with weapons. The only support coming from Iran to Houthis, who are part of the Yemeni people, and who have been under pressure and subject to terrible military attacks, is political and moral support," Khaji said, commenting on the communique.

On Wednesday, a Houthi missile struck a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia, wounding 26 people. Saudi Arabia accused Iran of being behind the attack, while Bahrain called for a firm international stand against Tehran to prevent it from supporting terrorist acts.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between government forces, led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Terrorist Iran Mecca Tehran Bahrain Saudi Arabia March May 2015 Moral From Government Arab Airport

Recent Stories

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

33 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

43 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt determines to bringing record changes in ..

1 hour ago

President orders withdrawal of tender notice for n ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt running state affairs per PM's vision: Al ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.