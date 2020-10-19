UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Refutes Reports Of China Freezing $20 Billion Of Iranian Assets

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:26 PM

Tehran Refutes Reports of China Freezing $20 Billion of Iranian Assets

Iran has no blocked funds in China, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday, refuting media reports, according to which $20 billion of the country's assets were frozen in the Asian country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Iran has no blocked funds in China, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday, refuting media reports, according to which $20 billion of the country's assets were frozen in the Asian country.

Iranian newspaper Jahane Sanaat reported on October 15 that at least part of the $20 billion of assets were earned from Iranian oil exports to China before the US imposed a total ban on banking transactions with the Iranian petroleum industry. Another $20 billion of Iran's oil money is reportedly frozen in other countries.

"The news is fundamentally false and Iran has no blocked funds in China," Khatibzadeh said, as cited by Iran International broadcaster.

The spokesperson added that there were certain Iranian assets in China, but they are used in economic cooperation between the countries.

Iranian assets were first frozen by the US in 1979 in response to the Iranian revolution and the detainment of items belonging to the US Embassy to Tehran.

In one of the most recent large-scale campaigns, a large amount of Iranian funds were blocked when the US imposed in 2018 new sanctions on companies engaged in Iranian oil import.

According to media reports, citing US officials, the amount of Iran's blocked assets varies from $100 to $120 billion, among which $35 billion are in the EU countries, $22 billion in China, $7 billion in South Korea and $5 billion in Iraq.

Related Topics

Exports Import Iran China Iraq Oil Tehran South Korea Money October Sunday 2018 Media From Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

16 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai launches online ..

31 minutes ago

UK CDS acknowledges Pakistan's efforts for regiona ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry delega ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner for immediate redressal of pub ..

4 minutes ago

Ulema urged to maintain peace, brotherhood during ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.