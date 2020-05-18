Tehran Rejects Claims of Seeking to Ouster Syrian President Assad

Tehran rejected speculations that it seeks to remove Syrian President Bashar Assad from his position, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Tehran rejected speculations that it seeks to remove Syrian President Bashar Assad from his position, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

"We have very close, friendly relations with Syria, they are strategic in nature.

Neither we nor other [countries] have the right to decide for the people of Syria - neither we nor Russia pursue such goals," Mousavi was quoted by Fars as saying.

Several media outlets cited Syrian opposition sources as saying the Assad could soon be forced from his position, as per a closed doors agreement by the Astana format members of Russia, Iran and Turkey.

Such reports have been officially denied by all sides.

Senior Russian lawmaker Dmitry Sablin, who oversees ties with the Syrian legislature, said earlier that Assad's overwhelming popularity at home defied rumors of his possible resignation.