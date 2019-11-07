Tehran Resumes Uranium Enrichment at Fordow Site - Atomic Energy Organization

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Tehran has resumed uranium enrichment at its Fordow nuclear facility despite its pledge not to do this under the Iran nuclear deal, the country's Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said.

"The enrichment and reproduction of uranium began at Fordaw," the organization said in a press release late on Wednesday, adding that the process of enrichment had begun after the required preparations for it had been completed.

"It is necessary to say that everything is being carried out under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency," the press release added.

The AEOI said earlier on Wednesday that Iran planned to enrich uranium to 4.5 percent at Fordow by Saturday as part of its fourth stage of reducing obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).