UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Reviews All Scenarios Of UN Arms Embargo, IAEA Resolution - Gov't Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:07 PM

Tehran Reviews All Scenarios of UN Arms Embargo, IAEA Resolution - Gov't Spokesman

Iran is taking into account all scenarios related to the possible extension of the UN arms embargo and the UN nuclear watchdog's resolution that demands access to the country's energy sites, government spokesman Ali Rabiei told Sputnik in an interview

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Iran is taking into account all scenarios related to the possible extension of the UN arms embargo and the UN nuclear watchdog's resolution that demands access to the country's energy sites, government spokesman Ali Rabiei told Sputnik in an interview.

"We discuss these two issues separately. However, we know well that the American regime continues to review the issue of extending the arms embargo and the IAEA resolution as part of its one dangerous campaign. We consider all scenarios and options and will make appropriate and right decisions without haste in regard with each of these two questions," Rabiei said.

On June 19, the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) board of Governors passed a resolution calling on Iran to provide access to two sites that the agency wants to visit due to alleged unregistered activities there. The resolution was adopted at the initiative of Germany, France and the United Kingdomall three signatories of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

At the same time, Germany, France and the United Kingdom had mixed sentiment about the US threats to invoke a provision to the JCPOA to reintroduce pre-deal sanctions on Tehran unless the arms embargo is extended indefinitely before it expires in mid-October. The US introduced a draft resolution at the UN Security Council, but it is unlikely to pass, considering that Russia and China oppose it.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. The JCPOA stipulates that Iran must scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of the UN arms embargo five years after the accord was adopted.

In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and has since reimplemented wide-ranging unilateral sanctions on Iran.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Visit Germany Tehran Same United Kingdom United States June 2015 2018 All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Russian Upper House to Discuss July 6 Interference ..

2 minutes ago

Arab Coalition Carries Out Airstrikes on Houthi Po ..

2 minutes ago

Syria reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 312 in total

2 minutes ago

Exports showing progress due to product diversific ..

4 minutes ago

CCoP directs to appoint FA for Roosevelt Hotel New ..

5 minutes ago

Competition Commission of Pakistan achives major m ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.