TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Iran is taking into account all scenarios related to the possible extension of the UN arms embargo and the UN nuclear watchdog's resolution that demands access to the country's energy sites, government spokesman Ali Rabiei told Sputnik in an interview.

"We discuss these two issues separately. However, we know well that the American regime continues to review the issue of extending the arms embargo and the IAEA resolution as part of its one dangerous campaign. We consider all scenarios and options and will make appropriate and right decisions without haste in regard with each of these two questions," Rabiei said.

On June 19, the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) board of Governors passed a resolution calling on Iran to provide access to two sites that the agency wants to visit due to alleged unregistered activities there. The resolution was adopted at the initiative of Germany, France and the United Kingdom � all three signatories of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

At the same time, Germany, France and the United Kingdom had mixed sentiment about the US threats to invoke a provision to the JCPOA to reintroduce pre-deal sanctions on Tehran unless the arms embargo is extended indefinitely before it expires in mid-October. The US introduced a draft resolution at the UN Security Council, but it is unlikely to pass, considering that Russia and China oppose it.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. The JCPOA stipulates that Iran must scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of the UN arms embargo five years after the accord was adopted.

In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and has since reimplemented wide-ranging unilateral sanctions on Iran.