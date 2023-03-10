(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Tehran and Riyadh, which signed an agreement to resume relations, agreed to respect each other's sovereignty and not interfere in internal affairs, they said in a joint statement with their mediator China.

According to the text of the statement, Iran and Saudi Arabia, through the mediation of China, signed an agreement to resume diplomatic relations and plan to open embassies within two months.

"The agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs of states," the tripartite agreement, published by the Saudi Press Agency, says.