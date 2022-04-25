UrduPoint.com

Tehran, Riyadh Discuss Security, Agree On MoU - Iraqi Foreign Minister

Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed security issues and agreed on a memorandum of understanding during a fifth round of talks in Baghdad, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed security issues and agreed on a memorandum of understanding during a fifth round of talks in Baghdad, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday.

On Thursday, the fifth round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh took place in Baghdad to normalize their tense relations. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the sides came to an agreement on sending about 40,000 pilgrims to the upcoming Hajj to Mecca, the Muslim holy city.

"The latest Iran-Saudi Arabia meeting in Baghdad was dedicated to security issues... the sides agreed on conclusion of a memorandum of understanding, which consists of 10 clauses," Hussein said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

The foreign minister went on to say that, among other issues, the sides discussed a continuation of the ceasefire in Yemen, which was announced for two months in early April, according to the report.

Tehran and Riyadh also agreed to hold "the next round of the dialogue at the diplomatic level," the minister added.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia soured in January 2016 following Riyadh's decision to execute Shia cleric Ayatollah Nimr al-Nimr, who questioned the Gulf monarchy's authority. On the same day, crowds of Iranians broke into the territory of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad. In response, Riyadh severed diplomatic relations with Tehran.

In the spring of 2021, Iran and Saudi Arabia began negotiations to settle the controversies in bilateral relations. They held four rounds of talks in Baghdad. According to the Iranian foreign ministry, although the negotiations had some positive effects on the bilateral relations, the resumption embassy operations has not yet been discussed.

