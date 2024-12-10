Tehran Says 4,000 Iranians Returned From Syria Since Assad's Fall
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Tehran said Tuesday it had brought home 4,000 Iranian citizens from Syria following the ouster of its ally Bashar al-Assad as rebels took over Damascus.
"Over the past three days, 4,000 Iranian citizens were returned to Iran," Fatemeh Mohajerani, the spokeswoman for Iran's government, said at a press conference in the capital.
She added that Iran would keep up its efforts "until the departure of the last Iranian" in Syria.
Around 10,000 Iranian citizens had been living in Syria in recent years, according to official figures.
Iranian citizens have also travelled to Syria for pilgrimages to sites holy to Shiite Muslims, such as Sayeda Zeinab in the southern suburbs of Damascus.
Syria and Iran enjoyed long-standing friendly ties thanks to a rapprochement by Hafez al-Assad, Bashar's father, in the 1970s, before Iran's Islamic revolution in 1979.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From World
-
UN says Israel bombardment of Syria 'must stop'27 minutes ago
-
Draw specialists Juventus under fire ahead of City visit57 minutes ago
-
Turkey slams Israel's 'occupying mentality' in Golan buffer zone57 minutes ago
-
Gaza civil defence says 25 killed in Israeli strikes in territory's north1 hour ago
-
HTS so far 'sending good messages' to Syrians: UN envoy1 hour ago
-
War monitor says Israel conducted 300 strikes on Syria since Assad's fall1 hour ago
-
Brazil's President undergoes surgery for brain hemorrhage2 hours ago
-
France's Macron to host party leaders in quest for new govt2 hours ago
-
Air passenger numbers to top five billion in 2025: IATA2 hours ago
-
Pentagon chief meets Japan PM on final Asia trip2 hours ago
-
Draw specialists Juventus under fire ahead of City visit2 hours ago
-
Iceland wants immigrants to learn the language2 hours ago