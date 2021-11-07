Tehran Says Assassination Attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Aims to Destabilize Country

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called a failed assassination of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi an attempt to destabilize security and peace in Iraq in a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, Iranian media reported Sunday.

In the early hours of Sunday, the house of the Iraqi prime minister came under attack. Al-Kadhimi later tweeted that he was fine. Three of his security guards were wounded, according to Iraqi media.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry said the attack was carried out with three drones, two of which were downed.

Amirabdollahian said that the assassination plot was masterminded by the "ill-wishers" of Iraq with the aim of disrupting stability and security in the country, according to Tasnim news agency.

Earlier in the day, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said the attempt was an instigation to rebellion associated with "foreign think tanks."