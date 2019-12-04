UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Says Attack On Iranian Consulate In Iraq Organized, Not Demonstrators' Initiative

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 06:22 PM

Tehran Says Attack on Iranian Consulate in Iraq Organized, Not Demonstrators' Initiative

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday that the attack on Iran's consulate in Iraq's southern city of Najaf showed signs of being organized and was not perpetrated by Iraqi demonstrators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday that the attack on Iran's consulate in Iraq's southern city of Najaf showed signs of being organized and was not perpetrated by Iraqi demonstrators.

On Tuesday, media reported that anti-government protesters in Najaf had for a third time, set fire to the Iranian consulate. The consulate was first torched on November 27 and then again on December 1.

"According to our information, the attack on the consulate was not perpetrated by the Iranian people, it was an organized attack," Rabiei said, as cited by the government information website.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Iran Iraq November December Media Government

Recent Stories

Why govt is silent on Indian atrocities in Occupie ..

7 minutes ago

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank delegation vi ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Condemns the Israeli Occupation’s Decision t ..

12 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif lashes out at PM Khan, says assets ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan facing crisis after crisis: PBIF

28 minutes ago

NTSAarranged get togetherto pay rich tribute to re ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.