Tehran Says Attack on Iranian Consulate in Iraq Organized, Not Demonstrators' Initiative

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday that the attack on Iran's consulate in Iraq's southern city of Najaf showed signs of being organized and was not perpetrated by Iraqi demonstrators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday that the attack on Iran 's consulate in Iraq 's southern city of Najaf showed signs of being organized and was not perpetrated by Iraqi demonstrators.

On Tuesday, media reported that anti-government protesters in Najaf had for a third time, set fire to the Iranian consulate. The consulate was first torched on November 27 and then again on December 1.

"According to our information, the attack on the consulate was not perpetrated by the Iraqi people, it was an organized attack," Rabiei said, as cited by the government information website.