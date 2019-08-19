The UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker, which was seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz last month over an alleged breach of international maritime regulations, will be released if the court rules to do so, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday shortly after Iran's own impounded tanker was released by Gibraltar

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker, which was seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz last month over an alleged breach of international maritime regulations, will be released if the court rules to do so, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday shortly after Iran's own impounded tanker was released by Gibraltar.

Earlier in the day, Iran's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hamid Baeidinejad,�confirmed that the Iranian Adrian Darya tanker, formerly known as Grace 1, had left Gibraltar waters after more than a month-long detention over an alleged violation of EU sanctions. The Gibraltar authorities and court authorized its release on August 15.

"In order for the UK tanker [Stena Impero] to be released, the court's decision is necessary first," Abbas Mousavi said at a press briefing.

He stressed that the detention of Stena Impero was in no way linked to the incident with Iran's tanker in Gibraltar.

"We are waiting for the court's decision. If the court decides so, the vessel will be released," he added.

On July 19, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz citing a breach of international maritime regulations.

The oil tanker, with its 23-member crew, was towed to the port in Bandar Abbas.

The incident occurred two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 oil tanker had been seized by UK marines due to a suspicion that it was carrying crude oil to Syria in circumvention of EU sanctions. At the time, acting Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell claimed that the vessel was detained at the request of the United States, which had long been seeking to drive Iranian oil exports to zero. The vessel was released last Thursday after Gibraltar said it had received assurances from Iran that the tanker was not going to deliver oil to Syria.

On Saturday, the United States issued a warrant to seize Grace 1 while the tanker was still in Gibraltar's waters and confiscate all its cargo and $995,000 in cash due to violations of US laws on bank fraud and money laundering, as well as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and a law regarding terrorism activities. However, Gibraltar rejected Washington's request, citing a difference between the United States' and Europe's stance regarding sanctions on Iran.