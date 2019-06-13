UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Says Exact Date For Next Astana-Format Talks On Syria Yet To Be Determined

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:57 PM

Tehran Says Exact Date for Next Astana-Format Talks on Syria Yet to Be Determined

A specific date for the 13th round of Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement slated for July has not been determined yet, Iranian Foreign Ministry's senior adviser for political issues Ali Asgar Haji told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) A specific date for the 13th round of Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement slated for July has not been determined yet, Iranian Foreign Ministry's senior adviser for political issues Ali Asgar Haji told Sputnik.

"No, at the last meeting, held in Nur-Sultan, three countries chose July. This agreement is still in force, but it is too early to talk about the exact date," the adviser said, answering a question about exact time of the meeting.

Asgar Haji also noted that the Astana-format talks were further strengthened, and guarantor states wanted to work with the international community as well as to maintain dialogue with different parties.

The adviser did not rule out the subsequent expansion of the format, but added that there was a need for developing appropriate criteria for the inclusion of new observers.

The 12th round of the Astana talks held in Kazakhstan's capital took place on April 25-26.

In late April, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Russia, Turkey and Iran had invited Iraq and Lebanon to join the Astana peace talks as observers.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and opposition and terrorist groups since 2011. Syrian reconciliation is discussed at various platforms, including during Astana-format talks, aimed at promoting dialogue between the parties to the conflict and consolidating the ceasefire in the Arab country. The first round of reconciliation negotiations between Russia, Turkey and Iran was held in late 2016.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iran Russia Turkey Iraq Astana Kazakhstan Lebanon April July 2016 Government Agreement Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister chairs parliamentary party m ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Military Analyses Additional Deployment of ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Oil Tanker Incident ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Believes Putin, Trump to Be Able to Speak ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh government urged to expedite implementation ..

16 minutes ago

Chairman of Inquiry Commission on loans to be name ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.