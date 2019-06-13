Tehran Says Exact Date for Next Astana-Format Talks on Syria Yet to Be Determined

A specific date for the 13th round of Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement slated for July has not been determined yet, Iranian Foreign Ministry's senior adviser for political issues Ali Asgar Haji told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) A specific date for the 13th round of Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement slated for July has not been determined yet, Iranian Foreign Ministry's senior adviser for political issues Ali Asgar Haji told Sputnik.

"No, at the last meeting, held in Nur-Sultan, three countries chose July. This agreement is still in force, but it is too early to talk about the exact date," the adviser said, answering a question about exact time of the meeting.

Asgar Haji also noted that the Astana-format talks were further strengthened, and guarantor states wanted to work with the international community as well as to maintain dialogue with different parties.

The adviser did not rule out the subsequent expansion of the format, but added that there was a need for developing appropriate criteria for the inclusion of new observers.

The 12th round of the Astana talks held in Kazakhstan's capital took place on April 25-26.

In late April, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Russia, Turkey and Iran had invited Iraq and Lebanon to join the Astana peace talks as observers.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and opposition and terrorist groups since 2011. Syrian reconciliation is discussed at various platforms, including during Astana-format talks, aimed at promoting dialogue between the parties to the conflict and consolidating the ceasefire in the Arab country. The first round of reconciliation negotiations between Russia, Turkey and Iran was held in late 2016.