Tehran Says Has No Data On Iranian Military Killed As Result Of Israel's Attacks On Syria

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Tehran Says Has No Data on Iranian Military Killed as Result of Israel's Attacks on Syria

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Saturday did not confirm information that members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in Syria during the recent attacks by Israel.

Earlier this week, the Israeli armed forces launched strikes on eight targets belonging to both Iranian and Syrian forces in Syria after defusing explosive devices on the Syrian-Israeli border. Israel accused Iranian forces of planting the explosive devices.

"I did not hear about the deaths of the Iranian military in Syria. I cannot confirm this information," Khatibzadeh said at a briefing when asked to comment on media reports that there were IRGC members among those killed.

The Iranian military is in Syria at the invitation of the middle Eastern country's government for providing consultations.

More Stories From World

