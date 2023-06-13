Tehran Says in Talks With Baku on Resumption of Operations by Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

Iran and Azerbaijan are in talks on the resumption of operations by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran after the sides have managed to ease recent tensions in bilateral relations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday

In late January, an armed man entered Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran and opened fire on entering the premises. The shooting left one person dead and two others injured. The embassy terminated its work following the attack and is yet to resume operations.

"Four rounds of talks have been held between the foreign ministers of the two countries ... As a result of our diplomatic efforts, we have reached a positive outcome as regards the control over tensions, and now we are at a stage where we are conducting talks on moving from tensions to the resumption of operations by the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. To achieve this goal, we have to keep the dialogue, exchange opinions and make further steps (to reduce tensions)," Kanaani said at a briefing, as quoted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Telegram.

The spokesman added that during the latest round of talks, the sides had agreed to exchange experts for negotiations on further normalization of the relations.

Ira's policy toward Azerbaijan focuses on "de-escalating tensions, preserving friendly ties between the two countries and bringing them back to the natural, friendly and constructive path based on cooperation," the spokesman added.

Relations between Baku and Tehran have been deteriorating over the past months after Iran conducted military drills near the border with Azerbaijan in October. Since then the two countries have been accusing each other of aggressive rhetoric, with Azerbaijani law enforcement initiating operations to identify Iran's alleged spy networks and arresting dozens of people on charges of espionage in favor of Tehran.