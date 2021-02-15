UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Says Iran Reaffirms Peaceful Stance On Nuclear Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Tehran Says Iran Reaffirms Peaceful Stance on Nuclear Issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The Iranian nuclear program will remain peaceful in nature and the ban on nuclear weapons remain intact in the country, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"Iranian position remains: all our nuclear activities are peaceful and will remain as such," Saeed Khatibzadeh said when asked about the official position of the Iranian government on the nuclear issue.

He stressed that the ban on nuclear weapons remains intact.

However, the spokesperson reaffirmed Iran's intentions to limit the implementation of the Additional Protocol of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on inspections of its nuclear sites starting February 21. He stressed that the measures concern only additional inspections and will not affect others, and Iran will continue its cooperation with the IAEA.

Earlier in February, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Iran will not expel all inspectors of the UN atomic watchdog IAEA but will reduce their number and limit access to suspected nuclear sites.

The Iranian nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 countries of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. After the 2018 unilateral withdrawal of the USA from the JCPOA, the Donald Trump administration imposed strict sanctions on Iranian banking and trade sectors. In November 2020, the Iranian Parliament passed the law that obligates the government to expel the IAEA inspectors unless the US sanctions are lifted. As the February 21 deadline set by Iran approaches and the administration of President Joe Biden maintains its stance on sanctions, the halting of additional inspections seems imminent.

Related Topics

USA United Nations Iran Russia China Parliament Nuclear France Trump Germany United Kingdom United States February November 2015 2018 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

5 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

11 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

15 minutes ago

Thousands take part in first day of Dubai Week in ..

26 minutes ago

PTCL, Huawei launch Smart Cloud Campus Solution fo ..

39 minutes ago

Power tariff hike by Rs1.95 rejected, termed mini- ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.