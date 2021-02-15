Tehran Says Iran Reaffirms Peaceful Stance on Nuclear Issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The Iranian nuclear program will remain peaceful in nature and the ban on nuclear weapons remain intact in the country, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"Iranian position remains: all our nuclear activities are peaceful and will remain as such," Saeed Khatibzadeh said when asked about the official position of the Iranian government on the nuclear issue.

He stressed that the ban on nuclear weapons remains intact.

However, the spokesperson reaffirmed Iran's intentions to limit the implementation of the Additional Protocol of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on inspections of its nuclear sites starting February 21. He stressed that the measures concern only additional inspections and will not affect others, and Iran will continue its cooperation with the IAEA.

Earlier in February, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Iran will not expel all inspectors of the UN atomic watchdog IAEA but will reduce their number and limit access to suspected nuclear sites.

The Iranian nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 countries of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. After the 2018 unilateral withdrawal of the USA from the JCPOA, the Donald Trump administration imposed strict sanctions on Iranian banking and trade sectors. In November 2020, the Iranian Parliament passed the law that obligates the government to expel the IAEA inspectors unless the US sanctions are lifted. As the February 21 deadline set by Iran approaches and the administration of President Joe Biden maintains its stance on sanctions, the halting of additional inspections seems imminent.