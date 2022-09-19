UrduPoint.com

Tehran Says Iranian Delegation May Discuss JCPOA Revival At UN General Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Tehran Says Iranian Delegation May Discuss JCPOA Revival at UN General Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lifting sanctions from Iran may take place on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in New York earlier on Monday, with a government delegation to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Bagheri Kani, Iran's deputy foreign minister and chief negotiator, will accompany the president's delegation. There is no definite program of dialogue on the negotiations on the JCPOA during this trip, but, naturally, international meetings at this level are always a very good opportunity for political meetings between officials of different countries, as well as an opportunity to exchange views on issues of mutual interest and of a regional, multilateral or international nature," Kanaani said in a statement released earlier.

The JCPOA deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Talks between Iran and the global powers to revive the deal and end US sanctions on Iranian oil exports have gained momentum recently. On August 31, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal will hopefully be reached in the next few days.

On September 2, Kanaani said that Tehran sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the JCPOA, while a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the US received Tehran's response but it is "not constructive."

The 77th session of UN General Assembly kicked off on Tuesday. The main event - the general debate during which world leaders gather to discuss world issues - will start on September 20. The 77th high-level week of the UN General Assembly is the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

