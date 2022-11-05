Tehran Says Kiev Pressured to Cancel Meeting on Alleged Supply of Iranian Drones to Russia

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday that Iran and Ukraine agreed to hold a meeting on the alleged supply of drones by Tehran to Moscow but the Ukrainian side canceled the meeting at the last moment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday that Iran and Ukraine agreed to hold a meeting on the alleged supply of drones by Tehran to Moscow but the Ukrainian side canceled the meeting at the last moment.

"We agreed with Ukraine's foreign minister that if they have any documents proving Russia has been using Iranian drones in Ukraine, Kiev should provide these documents to us," Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

He added that the delegations of the two countries agreed to meet two weeks ago in a European country.

However, "the United States and some European countries, especially Germany," asked Ukraine not to attend the meeting because the West has been using the drone issue in its policy against Iran, the minister claimed. As a result, Kiev made a last-minute decision to suspend the talks, Amirabdollahian said.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected claims that Iran was providing its drones to the Russian military to use in Ukraine.

In late August, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the topic of Russia's alleged purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially spread in US media.