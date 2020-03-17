Tehran Says Kuwait Pledged $10Mln to Help Fight Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kuwait has pledged $10 million to help Iran's fight against the coronavirus, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Kuwait has pledged $10 million to help Iran's fight against the coronavirus, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, during a telephone conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister said that $10 million of humanitarian aid will be sent by Kuwait to Iran to combat the spread of coronavirus," the ministry said in a statement.

Iran remains one of the worst affected nations outside China, with only Italy counting more cases.

With over 15,000 cases and more than 850 fatalities, Iran has received help from China, Russia, and several European nations despite the US-imposed sanctions in place against the country.

Oil-rich Gulf neighbor Kuwait currently counts around 130 cases, with the initial spike of cases traced back to Iran.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic after cases were confirmed in over 140 countries worldwide.