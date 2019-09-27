Tehran Says Latest US Sanctions on China Violate UNSC Resolution 2231

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Tehran considers Washington's latest sanctions on Beijing over China's alleged cooperation with Iran to be in violation of the US Security Council Resolution 2231, which enshrined the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury announced that it would be imposing sanctions on five Chinese nationals and six companies that it claimed had violated Washington's unilateral sanctions on Iran.

"The United States' latest sanctions on [China] go against the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which encourages cooperation with Iran. The US government is punishing other countries for upholding the resolution, for which it voted," Mousavi said.

The spokesman also condemned Thursday's sanctions, which Washington imposed on several Russian entities, individuals and vessels that were involved in jet fuel deliveries to Russian military personnel operating in Syria.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear dear, was signed in 2015 by Iran, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries � China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The deal stipulated the gradual lifting of the sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would exit the deal, while later deciding to reinstate the previously lifted sanctions on Iran. The unilateral move has been opposed by the other signatories that pledged commitment to the agreement.