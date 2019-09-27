UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Says Latest US Sanctions On China Violate UNSC Resolution 2231

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:25 PM

Tehran Says Latest US Sanctions on China Violate UNSC Resolution 2231

Tehran considers Washington's latest sanctions on Beijing over China's alleged cooperation with Iran to be in violation of the US Security Council Resolution 2231, which enshrined the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Tehran considers Washington's latest sanctions on Beijing over China's alleged cooperation with Iran to be in violation of the US Security Council Resolution 2231, which enshrined the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury announced that it would be imposing sanctions on five Chinese nationals and six companies that it claimed had violated Washington's unilateral sanctions on Iran.

"The United States' latest sanctions on [China] go against the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which encourages cooperation with Iran. The US government is punishing other countries for upholding the resolution, for which it voted," Mousavi said.

The spokesman also condemned Thursday's sanctions, which Washington imposed on several Russian entities, individuals and vessels that were involved in jet fuel deliveries to Russian military personnel operating in Syria.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear dear, was signed in 2015 by Iran, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries � China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The deal stipulated the gradual lifting of the sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would exit the deal, while later deciding to reinstate the previously lifted sanctions on Iran. The unilateral move has been opposed by the other signatories that pledged commitment to the agreement.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Beijing Tehran United Kingdom United States May 2015 2018 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Polyclinic issues protocols for handling dengue pa ..

5 minutes ago

Dr Masroor Alam Kolachi addresses seminar

5 minutes ago

Russia's Okhotnik Combat Drone Performed First Joi ..

5 minutes ago

Issue of Creating Nuclear Arms in Iran Currently I ..

5 minutes ago

France's SNCF wants to merge Eurostar and Thalys s ..

9 minutes ago

Prince Harry in footsteps of Diana to highlight An ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.