UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Says Necessary To Defeat COVID-19 Before Holding Iran-Turkey-Russia Summit On Syria

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

Tehran Says Necessary to Defeat COVID-19 Before Holding Iran-Turkey-Russia Summit on Syria

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic must first be overcome before a trilateral summit on the Syrian crisis between Iran, Turkey and Russia can be organized, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi told the UN Security Council in early February that a new round of Astana-format peace talks on Syria would be held in Tehran in the near future. Later that same month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani proposed having a trilateral Iran-Turkey-Russia summit with the aim of settling the escalating situation in Syria's Idlib province.

"Before the spread of the coronavirus, Tehran agreed to host a meeting of the presidents of the countries of the Astana process. Unfortunately, due to current conditions, we do not have such an opportunity," Mousavi said at a press conference, adding that after the country will reconsider holding the summit after it overcomes the pandemic.

The spokesman added that diplomatic efforts continued and foreign ministers were holding consultations.

The so-called Astana talks, under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, were launched in 2017 in a bid to find a political solution to the Syrian conflict. The negotiations resulted in a landmark ceasefire agreement with the opposition and the establishment of four de-escalation zones. Since the launch of the Astana format, nearly all terrorists have been cleared out of Syria, bringing on the long-awaited beginning of the political settlement process and return of refugees.

The last summit was held in December 2019, during which the three ceasefire guarantors reaffirmed the importance of preserving Syria's sovereignty and the implementation of the 1998 Adana agreement between Turkey and Syria, which allows Turkish troops to temporarily enter Syria as far as 5 kilometers (3 miles) to fight the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Tehran Astana Idlib Same Adana February December 2017 2019 All Refugee Agreement Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

McDonaldâ€™s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

1 hour ago

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

2 hours ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

2 hours ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

2 hours ago

De-sealing at Manga started

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.