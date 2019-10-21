UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Says New Stage Of Cutting JCPOA Obligations Ready, Hopes It Will Not Be Implemented

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:25 PM

Tehran Says New Stage of Cutting JCPOA Obligations Ready, Hopes It Will Not Be Implemented

Iran has already prepared measures that the fourth stage of reducing its Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) obligations will include, but still hopes that there will be no need to implement it as Europe will fulfill its obligations, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Iran has already prepared measures that the fourth stage of reducing its Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) obligations will include, but still hopes that there will be no need to implement it as Europe will fulfill its obligations, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Monday.

"The [fourth] step has been prepared. We hope it will not be implemented, as obligations undertaken by Europeans will be fulfilled," Mousavi said at a briefing.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the JCPOA and reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran. Exactly a year later, Iran announced its own decision to partially suspend its JCPOA obligations and give the other signatories a deadline of 60 days to save the accord. As the deadline expired, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, set in the deal, warning that it would gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

Related Topics

Iran Europe Nuclear Trump Tehran May 2018 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Joins Trans Regional Maritime Networ ..

5 minutes ago

The Most anticipatedInfinix Hot 8 4+64GB Variant l ..

8 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

1 minute ago

PASSD to open saving accounts for 5 million women ..

5 minutes ago

'National programme for enhancing profitability' t ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo Confirms China Detained Japanese Professor i ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.