Tehran Says New Stage of Cutting JCPOA Obligations Ready, Hopes It Will Not Be Implemented

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Iran has already prepared measures that the fourth stage of reducing its Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) obligations will include, but still hopes that there will be no need to implement it as Europe will fulfill its obligations, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Monday.

"The [fourth] step has been prepared. We hope it will not be implemented, as obligations undertaken by Europeans will be fulfilled," Mousavi said at a briefing.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the JCPOA and reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran. Exactly a year later, Iran announced its own decision to partially suspend its JCPOA obligations and give the other signatories a deadline of 60 days to save the accord. As the deadline expired, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, set in the deal, warning that it would gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.