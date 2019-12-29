UrduPoint.com
Tehran Says Paris' Demand To Release Iranian-French Academic Lacks Legal Basis

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 03:40 PM

Tehran Says Paris' Demand to Release Iranian-French Academic Lacks Legal Basis

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Paris' demand to release Franco-Iranian academic researcher Fariba Adelkhah, who was arrested in Iran along with her colleague, Roland Marchal, few months ago, lacks legal basis, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, the French Foreign Ministry said that it had summoned the Iranian ambassador in Paris over the situation with the two French academics detained in Iran. Paris demanded that Adelkhah and Marchal be released without delays and called on Tehran "to demonstrate complete transparency with regard to the situation."

"The French Foreign Ministry's statement about an Iranian national is an interventionist measure, and we deem that France's request lacks legal basis, because the concerned individual (Ms.

Adelkhah) is an Iranian citizen and has been taken into custody on a charge of 'committing an act of espionage,' while her attorney has been informed of details of the case, and her case is being handled by the Judiciary," Mousavi said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry's statement.

Adelkhah is a prominent anthropologist and a research professor at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, which is commonly referred to as Sciences Po, while Marchal is a sub-Saharan Africa specialist at the same university. They are accused of conspiracy against Iran's national security.

