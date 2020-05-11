UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Says Ready For Prisoner Swap With US Via Swiss Embassy, Without Prior Talks

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 06:05 PM

Tehran Says Ready for Prisoner Swap With US Via Swiss Embassy, Without Prior Talks

Tehran is ready to conduct a prisoner swap with Washington without any prior talks and believes that it can be done via the Swiss embassy that represents the Islamic republic's interests in the United States, the government spokesman said on Monday, following reports about a pending exchange

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Tehran is ready to conduct a prisoner swap with Washington without any prior talks and believes that it can be done via the Swiss embassy that represents the Islamic republic's interests in the United States, the government spokesman said on Monday, following reports about a pending exchange.

Last week, Reuters reported that the US would soon deport Iranian professor Sirous Asgari as part of a rare prisoner exchange with Tehran. According to the news agency, Asgari, who has recently contracted the coronavirus, is under the medical supervision of US immigration authorities and awaiting a health clearance to leave the country.

"Making decision about the issue doesn't need any talks or mediation. If there's determination to extradite prisoners, it'll be done through Swiss Embassy which represents the US interests in Iran," Ali Rabiei said, as quoted by the government's official Twitter account.

A day before, Rabiei said that Iran is open to such an exchange with the US without any preconditions, but Washington has "so far refused to respond."

As part of a prisoner swap in December, Tehran released Chinese-American Princeton scholar Xiyue Wang, while the US dropped charges against Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Iran Washington Twitter Tehran United States December Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 11 May 2020

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi to cut oil output by another 1 mn barrels a ..

6 minutes ago

Kosovo caretaker Prime Minister in isolation after ..

6 minutes ago

Incompetence of water board deprives citizens of d ..

10 minutes ago

Heathrow airport urges roadmap for quarantine exit ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.