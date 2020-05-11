Tehran Says Ready for Prisoner Swap With US Via Swiss Embassy, Without Prior Talks

Tehran is ready to conduct a prisoner swap with Washington without any prior talks and believes that it can be done via the Swiss embassy that represents the Islamic republic's interests in the United States, the government spokesman said on Monday, following reports about a pending exchange

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Tehran is ready to conduct a prisoner swap with Washington without any prior talks and believes that it can be done via the Swiss embassy that represents the Islamic republic's interests in the United States, the government spokesman said on Monday, following reports about a pending exchange.

Last week, Reuters reported that the US would soon deport Iranian professor Sirous Asgari as part of a rare prisoner exchange with Tehran. According to the news agency, Asgari, who has recently contracted the coronavirus, is under the medical supervision of US immigration authorities and awaiting a health clearance to leave the country.

"Making decision about the issue doesn't need any talks or mediation. If there's determination to extradite prisoners, it'll be done through Swiss Embassy which represents the US interests in Iran," Ali Rabiei said, as quoted by the government's official Twitter account.

A day before, Rabiei said that Iran is open to such an exchange with the US without any preconditions, but Washington has "so far refused to respond."

As part of a prisoner swap in December, Tehran released Chinese-American Princeton scholar Xiyue Wang, while the US dropped charges against Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani.