Tehran Says Ready To Help With Deployment Of Russian Peacekeepers In Karabakh

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:27 PM

Tehran is ready to help with depoyment of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, Iranian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Tehran is ready to help with depoyment of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, Iranian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

A new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, which started on Tuesday, was announced by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

Under teh agreement, Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in the area.

"Iran reiterates that it is ready to help ensure sustainable peace and security in the region and ready to participate in regional initiatives," the ministry said.

Ian is also ready to "help facilitate the deployment of Russian peacekeepers" along the contact line, the ministry said.

