Tehran Says Ready to Ship COVID-19 Supplies to Russia, Thanks Moscow for Timely Aid

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Tehran is grateful to Moscow for sending it coronavirus testing kits on the onset of the coronavirus epidemic and now stands ready to ship medical supplies to help Russia counter the virus, ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Monday.

"We have already sent an official note to Russia that we are ready to send 14-15 positions which are on medical supplies' list to fight COVID-19," Jalali said at an online roundtable hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

He thanked Russia for its timely humanitarian assistance in combating the virus.

"I would like to thank you, in the face of difficulties, Russia sent us test-systems and some needed drugs," the diplomat stated.

The ambassador also commended the experience exchange and a high level of political contacts between the two countries during the pandemic.