MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Tehran has yet to receive any requests from Moscow to postpone the upcoming session of the Russian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The next session of the commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation is scheduled for June 16-18 in Tehran and Isfahan.

"Taking the spread of the coronavirus into account ... we might have to change the dates for the meeting of the intergovernmental commission. However, the Iranian side has not yet received proposals from the Russian side to change the date," the ambassador said.

Jalali added that the option of holding the meeting via a teleconference was also on the table.

Russia, with over 242,000 COVID-19 cases, and Iran, with more than 112,000 confirmed cases, are both among the top 10 countries most affected by the pandemic.