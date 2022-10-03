UrduPoint.com

Tehran Says Recent Unrest Over Death Of Mahsa Amini In Iran Premeditated By US, Israel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Tehran Says Recent Unrest Over Death of Mahsa Amini in Iran Premeditated by US, Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The protests in Iran, which began several week ago in connection with the death of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the morality police, were planned by Washington and Tel Aviv, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Monday.

Amini was detained by the police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison, on September 13.

She was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation, where she had a heart attack and passed away on September 16.

"I declare that these protests and instability were planned by the United States and the Israeli regime, their cohorts and some treacherous Iranians abroad helped them in this matter," Khamenei was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

Last week, Iranian authorities declared that the protests have come to an end.

