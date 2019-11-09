Tehran Says Seeking to Save Nuclear Deal by Reducing Obligations Rather Than 'Kill' It

Tehran rolls back its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal to preserve the accord rather than destroy it, with the relevant right stipulated in the document itself, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Tehran rolls back its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal to preserve the accord rather than destroy it, with the relevant right stipulated in the document itself, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.

"Iran ... reduces commitments of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] based on the paragraph 36 of this deal. We are actually exercising our right in the purposes to save the deal and to protect the deal, not to kill the deal. This is why we have given enough space, two-month space between each step so [that] diplomacy can continue," Araghchi said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

The paragraph 36 stipulates that a signatory to the deal can cease its commitments "in whole or in part" if an issue that it deems to be constituting "significant non-performance" still remains unresolved as a result of procedures outlined in the accord.

Tehran began gradually reducing its nuclear obligations on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on May 8. Earlier in the week, Iran embarked on the fourth stage of curtailing its commitments. According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the country plans to enrich uranium to 4.5 percent at the Fordow nuclear facility.

Iran has repeatedly stressed its readiness to reverse these steps if European signatories to the deal ensure the country's interests, first of all those economic, amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.