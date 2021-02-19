UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Says US Must Lift Sanctions To Revive P5+1 Group On Nuclear Program - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Tehran Says US Must Lift Sanctions to Revive P5+1 Group on Nuclear Program - Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday said that the P5+1 group of nations that signed the Iran nuclear deal is no longer in existence, adding that the US must lift anti-Iranian sanctions to revive this format.

Earlier in February, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said that Washington was ready to accept an invitation to attend a meeting with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran to discuss Tehran's nuclear program. Furthermore, US Acting Permanent Representative to the UN Richard Mills announced that Washington withdrew ex-president Donald Trump administration's request to reimpose all UN sanctions against Iran.

"Reminder: Because of US withdrawal from JCPOA, there is NO P5+1. It is now ONLY Iran and P4+1. Remember, Trump left the room and tried to blow it up. Gestures are fine. But to revive P5+1, US must Act: LIFT sanctions.

We WILL respond," Khatibzadeh said on Twitter.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) as well as the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. The Trump administration exited the deal in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Iran.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. In early January, Iran's atomic energy organization announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium to 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Twitter Nuclear France European Union Fine Trump Germany Tehran Price United Kingdom United States January February December 2015 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

5 minutes ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

23 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

31 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

32 minutes ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

10 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to revive sports at school level, sa ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.