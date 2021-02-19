Tehran Says US Must Lift Sanctions to Revive P5+1 Group on Nuclear Program - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday said that the P5+1 group of nations that signed the Iran nuclear deal is no longer in existence, adding that the US must lift anti-Iranian sanctions to revive this format.

Earlier in February, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said that Washington was ready to accept an invitation to attend a meeting with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran to discuss Tehran's nuclear program. Furthermore, US Acting Permanent Representative to the UN Richard Mills announced that Washington withdrew ex-president Donald Trump administration's request to reimpose all UN sanctions against Iran.

"Reminder: Because of US withdrawal from JCPOA, there is NO P5+1. It is now ONLY Iran and P4+1. Remember, Trump left the room and tried to blow it up. Gestures are fine. But to revive P5+1, US must Act: LIFT sanctions.

We WILL respond," Khatibzadeh said on Twitter.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) as well as the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. The Trump administration exited the deal in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Iran.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. In early January, Iran's atomic energy organization announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium to 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.