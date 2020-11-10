UrduPoint.com
Tehran Says US Should Begin Changing Policy On Iran By Rejoining JCPOA - Spokesman

Tue 10th November 2020 | 08:27 PM

The United States should reenter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the first step in reversing its policies toward Tehran, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiee said on Tuesday in the wake of the US presidential election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The United States should reenter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the first step in reversing its policies toward Tehran, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiee said on Tuesday in the wake of the US presidential election.

Speaking at a weekly press conference, Rabiee drew attention to US Democratic nominee Joe Biden's promise to restore his country's credibility across the globe.

"Reentering the JCPOA and unconditionally living up to all its commitments under the deal is the first step toward correcting (the US' wrong) policies," the spokesman said as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

Biden has been named president-elect by major US media outlets. Incumbent President Donald Trump, on his part, has not yet admitted defeat with his lawyers filing lawsuits in different states demanding to stop the ballot count and investigated purported violations.

Iran had a fraught relationship with Washington during Trump's tenure, as he withdrew the US from the JCPOA, negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama. The agreement required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo.

