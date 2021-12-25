UrduPoint.com

Tehran Says Will Not Exceed 60% Uranium Enrichment Level Even If US Sanctions Remain

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Tehran does not intend to exceed the 60% level of uranium enrichment even if the parties to the negotiations in Vienna do not come to an agreement and the United States does not lift its sanctions, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), said in an interview with Sputnik.

Eslami said "No" when asked whether Iran will exceed 60% uranium enrichment if the parties fail to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He stressed that Tehran's nuclear program aims to support the country's industrial production needs, as well as the needs of Iranian consumers for certain goods.

"All our nuclear activities are carried out according to the agreements, statutes and regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency," the AEOI chief added.

The seventh round of Vienna talks on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal and canceling US sanctions ended on December 17. The parties agreed on two drafts of the deal, which included provisions covering Iranian interests.

