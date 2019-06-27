Tehran Says Will Respond Decisively Should US Violate Iranian Borders Again

Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Thursday said that if the United States violated Iran's borders again, referring to the US intelligence drone that was shot down last week, Tehran's reaction would be much stronger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Thursday said that if the United States violated Iran's borders again, referring to the US intelligence drone that was shot down last week, Tehran's reaction would be much stronger.

Iran announced last Thursday that it downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after it violated Iran's airspace. US Central Command said the drone was shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The downing of the US drone was a good experience for [the United States] that showed them not to violate Iran's borders.

However, if they do this again, Iran's Armed Forces will respond more decisively," Larijani said, as quoted by the Iranian Tasnim news outlet.

Following the drone incident, US President Donald Trump said he ordered strikes on targets in Iran, but called off the attacks at the last minute because they would be a disproportionate response. Instead, Trump said, he decided to unveil new sanctions.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated since Trump withdraw the United States out of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and began re-imposing sanctions.