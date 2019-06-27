UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Says Will Respond Decisively Should US Violate Iranian Borders Again

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:38 PM

Tehran Says Will Respond Decisively Should US Violate Iranian Borders Again

Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Thursday said that if the United States violated Iran's borders again, referring to the US intelligence drone that was shot down last week, Tehran's reaction would be much stronger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Thursday said that if the United States violated Iran's borders again, referring to the US intelligence drone that was shot down last week, Tehran's reaction would be much stronger.

Iran announced last Thursday that it downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after it violated Iran's airspace. US Central Command said the drone was shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The downing of the US drone was a good experience for [the United States] that showed them not to violate Iran's borders.

However, if they do this again, Iran's Armed Forces will respond more decisively," Larijani said, as quoted by the Iranian Tasnim news outlet.

Following the drone incident, US President Donald Trump said he ordered strikes on targets in Iran, but called off the attacks at the last minute because they would be a disproportionate response. Instead, Trump said, he decided to unveil new sanctions.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated since Trump withdraw the United States out of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and began re-imposing sanctions.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Parliament Nuclear Trump Tehran United States 2015 Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE President bestows Second Class Order of Zayed ..

11 minutes ago

First Orcas, Belugas From Russian 'Whale Jail' Rel ..

34 seconds ago

Degree college for girls to be establish:Member Na ..

36 seconds ago

Stock markets waver after fresh Trump tarrifs thre ..

37 seconds ago

Liverpool snap up Dutch teenager Van den Berg

39 seconds ago

Nara police arrests father in law and husband on t ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.